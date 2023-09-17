Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 17 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 17 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love there is someone who is making your heart beat and if you are convinced, go for it. At work everything is going great. Good relationships with colleagues of the sign of Pisces.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 17 September 2023), this day is very good for feelings and we should try to take advantage of the favor of the stars. There is no big news at work.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during today, Sunday 17 September 2023, the moon gives strong emotions, you just need to know who to share them with. At work you are respected by everyone. You can therefore make proposals and requests, because you are well seen and highly regarded. Those around you can therefore take your ideas into consideration.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, today (Sunday 17 September) good news arrives in love even if you don’t know what you want yet. There is a bit of tiredness at work but there is still room to grow. You will see that soon everything will be fine and you will be able to get great satisfaction in every field.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 17 September 2023), don’t be afraid to throw yourself into a new relationship, especially if you feel something strong. At work, pay attention to only apparent opportunities.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, love life must be faced without fear, come forward. You are not entirely satisfied at work, you would like to do something more in line with your passions. Maybe you should look around and start a change of scenery. Don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

