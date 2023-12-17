Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 17 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySunday 17 December 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in these hours many of you would like to be in a different place from the one you are in. At this stage it seems that you are not happy with anything or in any case you would like to improve everything. Don't worry: it will pass soon.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 17 December 2023), this weekend could surprise you a lot. If you are single, go to parties, meet new people, go to the gym. In short, get out of the house! Venus has an aspect that is not easy to manage and therefore you risk testing those around you.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, news coming regarding work. Jupiter has changed signs but in the last months of this 2023 it should have brought some good news or sudden changes. Useful weekend also for love.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in these hours you are and will be particularly nervous. In love, disagreements can arise: don't make rash decisions. Listen rather than act. Courage! Roll up your sleeves and get busy if something isn't working out according to your plans.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 17 December 2023), the Moon is favorable and will give you a hand in overcoming the doubts that have arisen recently. The idea is not to experience a Christmas full of chaos… You will seek intimacy and family unity. A safe haven for you.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during the weekend you are experiencing, there may be a few too many perplexities, especially for those who have to organize the Christmas dinner or for those who have a family meeting in the next few days. The hope is not to have to give too many gifts at the last moment. A little organization wouldn't hurt.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: Jupiter has changed signs but in recent months it should have brought some good news or sudden changes.

