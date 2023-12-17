Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 17 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Sunday 17 December 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, some of you are looking for that much desired sentimental stability. Stay calm during this day which will be particularly nervous for you… Bite your tongue if necessary. Sometimes it's best to count to ten before opening your mouth.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 17 December 2023), you are in a phase of changes that will bring you anxiety and negative thoughts. Try to relax and live day by day. Try not to pour your anxiety and agitation into the sentimental field too. The partner doesn't deserve it.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, over the next few hours of this weekend, be very careful in your work environment, avoid verbal clashes with colleagues and your boss. Try to be more flexible and not take it too hard. Dedicate yourself more to love and the important people in your life. Stay with family.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the weekend you are experiencing will ultimately be interesting, especially Sunday, for relationships and emotions. In these days remember that there is a need for love in life.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 17 December 2023), there is the possibility of returning to loving as you once did. The Moon at the weekend can also bring some energy that has been missing recently. December hasn't been an easy month for relationships so far.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you are coming from a day characterized by tiredness. You're a little tired. During this day, try to relax and regain both physical and mental strength. Take everything philosophically.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, DECEMBER 17, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: there is the possibility of returning to love as in the past. The Moon at the weekend can also bring some energy.

