PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday July 16, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are a balanced sign by nature and at this time (July 15-16 weekend) your inner wisdom guides you towards new adventures. Work? You feel a strong creative energy that may lead you to revise your career path.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday, July 16, 2023), your leadership skills and wisdom are through the roof in this period of your life: make the most of them. Despite some health problems that could afflict you, your luck is very high: a nice contrast… Work? Career beware: things don’t go as you hoped.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a period of ups and downs awaits you. Roller coaster. Your bright and energetic personality will shine like never before, but be careful not to go overboard with the adventurousness that could lead you to make rash choices in love and career. Your inner balance will be tested.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, get ready for a moment of great personal growth. It will be tiring, but rewarding. Your personality is powerful and wisdom flows through you like a river. In love, you are all fire and passion! But be careful of your health, there may be some unforeseen events that need to be resolved.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 16 July 2023), you are a sign of strong contrasts. Your personality and social skills are at an all-time high – charm everyone with your lively energy and adventurous spirit! Be careful not to get too emotional.

FISH

Dear Pisces, it seems that you are riding a wave of incredible luck… What more could you want? Your social skills and wisdom are top notch. Attention to health: do not exaggerate with energy. Love is complicated but remember: Pisces intuition is never wrong!

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one Pisces: Your social skills and wisdom are top notch. And luck is on your side too.

