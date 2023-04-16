Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday April 16, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday, April 16, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, beautiful projects come in love, especially for stable couples who can think about cohabitation and marriages. Downhill road at work. You can show what you’re made of and achieve great things.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 16 April 2023), in love it would be better to avoid the usual jealousies. As far as work is concerned, however, concentrate more because lately you haven’t been very willing to roll up your sleeves. Maybe take a few days off, and then start again stronger than before.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love you feel a little confused, maybe you trusted the wrong people. When it comes to work, start making choices you really believe in. Forget the challenges, because this is not the most propitious moment. Better times will come, for now hold on to what you have, and it’s no small thing.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, be careful in love because today is a bit confusing and strange. At work everything is going well so continue at this pace. You have what it takes to achieve great things. Prove that you will be able to deserve this success.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 16 April 2023), you have a great need for confirmation in love and the moon won’t lend a hand from this point of view. Attention. A recovery phase begins at work, even if there are still some problems to solve.

FISH

Dear Pisces, to enjoy love you will have to wait for the 20th of the month. There is a lot of news at work, so make the most of every opportunity that presents itself to you. Be ready if you don’t want to quarrel with those around you. Or let some colleague pass you by who will do everything to throw a spanner in your works.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 16, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Pisces: you have what it takes to get something special.

