Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday January 15, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, these are very interesting days you are experiencing, you will be able to achieve the objectives of a project that is very dear to you. Work chapter: you will soon receive an important call that will give you the opportunity to make that leap in quality you’ve been waiting for for a long time. It will take courage. Which you don’t miss!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 15 January 2023), you are slowly emerging from a period that is not so positive from an economic and physical point of view. In the last six months you have had to make choices that you weren’t convinced of, but they were necessary… However, look to the future with optimism, the worst is over.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the Moon enters your sign giving you more strength than usual. The months of February and March will be good for you. However, this recovered, it will not be so fast as far as the economic situation and work are concerned. It will take patience there.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, Good days are finally coming after some major difficulties you recently experienced. The months of March and April will be full of positivity and good news. The weekend will especially strengthen couple relationships.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 15 January 2023), in these days of mid-January you have gained more confidence in your physical and mental qualities. In recent years you have had to face both important problems and not so positive people, now your revenge is coming. Courage, go get it.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the weekend you are experiencing sees you physically down, to see improvements you will have to wait a little longer. The current astral picture is not positive for the sphere of feelings: you may have the right person next to you, but you cannot see them…

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: your revenge is coming.

