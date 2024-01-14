Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 14 January 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you are experiencing a weekend in which prudence must reign supreme, you must think a lot before speaking. Only in this way will you be able to avoid gaffes and problems. You come from a period of frequent clashes both in love and at work. There is no need to increase them. Unfortunately, you are often forced to raise the tone of a discussion, despite appearing to be understanding…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 14 January 2024), you are usually not very patient and you get angry straight away. Even for a little while. During this weekend in January it is recommended to better manage the situations and problems that arise without being impulsive and by reflecting more. Calm.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, this could be a good weekend for you. For some it will be of true love. For others it's pure fun. It is forbidden to stay at home. Get out! Enjoy the moment!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are experiencing complicated days, especially from a physical point of view. It is advisable to go to bed early and not abuse your body. In this period we need rest. Recharge your batteries for next week.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 14 January 2024), you are experiencing a weekend that puts everything back into play, whether a person reciprocates your feelings or whether you think a friendship could become something more . These are days of strength and someone will be able to experience an important relationship or in any case give their all in love and friendship.

FISH

Dear Pisces, what you are experiencing will be an important, very delicate weekend, try not to act on impulse but reflect on the things and words to say. Be careful if you intend to end an important love story, don't be too hasty…

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 14, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Aquarius: days of strength and someone will be able to experience an important relationship.

