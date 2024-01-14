Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 14 January 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Sunday 14th January 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you are experiencing a weekend full of new things, try to make the most of them. Until the end. It certainly won't be difficult given your personality. The month of January will be dedicated to relationships, open your heart and don't close yourself off. Courage!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 14 January 2024), during this weekend in January you must be reactive and eager to react to stimuli, be lions, try to overcome problems without allowing any further time to pass. Just postpone. Love? If you have plans in the sentimental field, wait for the month of February which will be more favorable. Study the situation carefully.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, sometimes you end up in chaos. That's how it is. You are probably angry with a person because you don't feel fully understood when it comes to both work and love. Luckily, all the lost ground was recovered at the weekend. Courage! Roll up your sleeves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, plan well with whom to spend this weekend of almost mid-January, avoiding boring and negative people. Certainly the weekend as a whole will be positive, even if tiredness will be felt in the evening. But nothing that can't be overcome with a little healthy rest.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Sunday 14 January 2024), you are experiencing a very interesting weekend. In particular, you enjoy a very intense sentimental situation: yours will be a weekend of love.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, during the next few hours of this January 14, 2024, be careful not to overdo it, evaluate your strengths carefully. Love? In the sentimental field, some of you are not very physically satisfied with your partner, the stars recommend addressing this problem. Cautiously, but deal with it.

