Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, March 12, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySunday 12 March 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, that’s enough. Don’t persist in recovering relationships that have deteriorated for some time… If it’s not a thing, it’s not a thing… What has been broken in the past cannot always be repaired, especially in love. Be patient and deal with it. Turn the page.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 12 March 2023), too many things are boiling in the pot this weekend in March. So many thoughts and you can’t get anything done… Give yourself time, choose a goal and try to achieve it. Calmly…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, fatigue has never scared you. Never. You have always thrown yourself into new adventures without particular fears, but now it is time to slow down the pace. Why? Simple, your body needs a break. Don’t stress yourself all the time. Relax. Rest.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, surprises await you. Beautiful or ugly? It’s up to you to figure it out. There is a desire to expand the family in the air. Get busy, this is a great time for your sign. Courage and self-confidence.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 12 March 2023), don’t be too anxious, enjoy life to the fullest. There is always time to think about negative things. Occupy your mind and dedicate yourself to your psycho-physical well-being. Relax and heal your soul. You are able to do it serenely, you just need to want it…

FISH

Dear Pisces, the stars during today – Sunday 12 March 2023 – invite you to do a little less and better than you did in the recent past. In any case, before the month of May you will not be able to implement the changes you would like… Be patient.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MARCH 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: get busy, this is a great time for your sign. Courage!

