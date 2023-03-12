Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday, March 12, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, sunday 12 March 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during this weekend (March 11-12) that you are experiencing, you will experience special situations. Your charisma and willpower will take you far, far away. But you’ll have to indulge your instincts. New news coming. Be ready!

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 12 March 2023), a little tiredness and dull morale will give you born under this sign some trouble. When? Over the next few hours. The passage of Mars in your sign will make you feel powerless. Don’t get discouraged soon this moment will pass and you’ll be back in shape. In great shape. Hold on.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, There is an ups and downs in your mood during this (almost) mid-March weekend. Lots of ups and downs. Better to take a break and recharge your batteries. Bite your tongue before you say something you might regret…

CANCER

Dear Cancerians, for you born under this sign, problems in the family and some possible clashes in the workplace are foreseen during the day. Don’t be hasty, evaluate well who you can trust. Use your head well. Warning… Take it easy.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 12 March 2023), the continuous search for your loved one is making you lose sight of the key points of your life. Focus your goals. Dedicate yourself to friendships could be an excellent stress reliever.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, during the next few hours of this month of March there will be brilliant work results that will make you feel at peace with yourself and fulfilled. Soon new satisfactions will also come in the economic sphere. Courage!

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MARCH 12, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: for many of you there will be brilliant work results to be achieved. The results will make you feel at peace with yourself!

