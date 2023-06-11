Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday June 11, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 11 June 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, try to be close to the important people in your life, carve out quality time for love and family. You can’t just think about your career, affections are also important. Nice surprises are coming at work.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 11 June 2023), the moon is not really in your favor so beware of any discomfort in the couple. At work, stay calm. You risk saying a few words too many and doing damage, count to ten before opening your mouth.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the time has come to make it clear what is not working in love. At work there are some pitfalls but soon you will be able to recover. A little extra diplomacy will help you find the right path.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, if there is something that makes you unhappy in love, it is the right day to discuss it. At work, push away negativity and anyone who brings it into your life. Only in this way will you be able to achieve great things and remedy the mistakes of the past.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Sunday 11 June 2023), you will finally be able to enjoy some relaxation with your loved one. At work you have accumulated quite a bit of stress but you will soon reap the fruits of your commitment.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, this day is ideal to talk about love and resolve some old issues. At work you need more effort. You’re giving your best but it’s not always enough, sometimes you need to insist more if you want to get good satisfaction.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JUNE 11, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: take advantage of it to solve long-standing problems.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces