Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 10 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Sunday 10 September 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, love becomes more linear and less complicated on this day. At work, however, there is a strong impatience, you would like to change things and you feel a little blocked by external events. You risk getting angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 10 September 2023), Venus is on your side and pushes you to look for new relationships after recent breakups. A nice recovery phase begins at work. You will be able to get great satisfaction and show everyone what you are made of.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, try not to have delicate conversations with your partner today. At work, do you only do what you have to, the rest? You’ll face it next week. Enjoy the upcoming weekend and take the opportunity to recharge your batteries.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, in love you must look forward and never back. There’s a lot of nervousness at work so it’s best to take a break. You risk arguing with those around you.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 10 September 2023), you are much more serene in love so enjoy this day together with your sweetheart. At work you can make a big leap in quality.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, today is a little calmer from a sentimental point of view. Something isn’t going right, but little by little everything is getting better. At work, try to follow your instinct and not the opinions of others. In fact, he has rarely betrayed you. And then if anything it’s always better to make mistakes with your own mind.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 10, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: in love you have found a serenity that has been missing for some time.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces