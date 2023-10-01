Paolo Fox horoscope today | Sunday 1 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, be careful in love especially if you are dealing with someone from Capricorn or Cancer. At work, however, it is the ideal time for career advancement. You can make your requests or ask for a raise. You have all the merits. Roll up your sleeves if something doesn’t go as you would like.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 1 October 2023), your relationship is stronger than ever so enjoy this moment of serenity. At work there will be a way to start again in a great way very soon.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, don’t give up immediately in love, wait before understanding what happened. At work ask for help if you need it. Maybe you’re tired of the same old routine, but something is starting to move. Roll up your sleeves.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you have a great desire to fall in love so try to go out as much as possible now that you also have the favor of the stars. At work you have to understand which way to go and overcome obstacles. You will see that soon everything will be fine, you just have to understand which way to go.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Sunday 1 October 2023), be careful in love because lately you have been a little aggressive with your partner. At work everything goes well thanks also to the help of Jupiter.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, good for all recently born couples who can make it official. A recovery phase begins at work. Maybe it’s time not to get angry if something doesn’t go the way you want, but you will soon see that many things get sorted out and find their place in the world.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 1, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Taurus: your relationship is stronger than ever so enjoy this moment of serenity. Restart with enthusiasm at work too.

