Thing do the stars reserve us for today 3 September 2021? Let’s find out together with Paolo Fox’s horoscope, the forecasts for all zodiac signs. Aries: Tense and nervous day. Taurus: Smooth day without difficulty. Gemini: Interesting weekend. Cancer: Agitated day. Leone: Amazing weekend in all respects! Virgo: The transit of Venus brings positivity. Libra: The stars create the right atmosphere for new interpersonal relationships. Scorpio: Your day will be better in the morning. Sagittarius: The Moon returns favorable for feelings. Capricorn: The opposition of the Moon creates some difficulties. Aquarius: continue the auspicious moment in love. Pisces: Try to find your inner balance !.

What the stars predict for today Friday September 3, 2021 for the signs of the zodiac? What will be the luckiest signs? Who, on the other hand, will have to face some difficulties?

Let’s find out together! With predictions freely drawn by the famous astrologer Paolo Fox: here are the news of today.

Aries horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

For the sign of Aries, according to stars, still persists voltage, it is probably due to something that does not convince you in romantic relationships. Also on the work there will be delays, this will be a further cause of nervousness, which, inevitably, will spill over to the couple, The horoscope advises caution in love. Venus continues to be in opposition and it could create complications.

Horoscope Taurus Friday 3 September 2021

According to the horoscope this day will go by without big ones difficulty, indeed there may be some pleasant shifting. In love some difficulties may arise after the September ten, when Venus Sara contrary to the mark. On the work talking to someone with more experience could benefit you and make you understand that exaggeration it is counterproductive in all fields.

Gemini horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

The stars announce a weekend Interesting for those born in Twins, it will all be in crescendo and the climax will be on Sunday. In love, if you want recover the relationship with a person that interests you, it will be fine take advantage of the day on Sunday. On the work the situation is positive, interesting news could arrive during this month.

Cancer Horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

According to the horoscope predictions, you are quite agitated, you are probably analyzing your relationship and would like to clarify some things. Over the weekend try to avoid jitters that could spill over into the relationship with the partner. The horoscope advises attention to relationships with Aries And Weight scale, difficulties may arise!

Leo Horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

The stars announce, for the sign of Lion, a amazing weekend from every point of view. The period is favorable, as well as for the feelings, also for the work, you can lay the foundations for some interesting projects; someone could close with the past even changing roles.

Virgo Horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

Continue the moment favorable for those born in Virgin. The transit of Venus continues to give you positivity, but you will still be able to have improvements since ten of September. On the work make sure you assert your ideas, as well as your rights, especially as regards the economic side of the matter.

Libra horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

The stars they are on your side and create the right atmosphere, which will help you to undertake new And interesting interpersonal relationships. In love, if you have attraction for someone, this is the time for get noticed. The period is positive also as regards the work, especially for those who, with courage, have started all over again, getting back into the game!

Scorpio horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

The day will have a good start, but in the afternoon you may think back to the past and this could bring you some bad mood, try to avoid it. If you have something from to clarify with someone, it would be good do it right away, tomorrow the situation could change and be less quiet. The stars suggest: attention to interpersonal relationships. In the days to come Venus will support you in the feelings!

Sagittarius horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

The moon is returning to to support your feelings and at the weekend it will make you live days full of passion in love And interesting momentsi to spend with friends. Some difficulty it could occur on the work. You seem to have been neglected or you have been there shrewd of a poor cooperation from someone. In fact, at this moment you do not feel ready to resume cooperating. The horoscope advises: choose to have the right people next to you and make you feel good!

Capricorn horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

The stars predict one more day with some difficulty caused from the opposition of the Moon, you should try to control your feelings of discomfort so as not to pour them into the life of a couple. On the work you are considering a new offer, you want to understand if it is good to accept it or not. The horoscope advises: instead of exasperating the claims, try to find a point of agreement!

Aquarius horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

For those born in Aquarius continue the moment auspicious in love, you will feel the desire to do something different perhaps even something transgressive, you will still live some beautiful emotions. While, according to the predictions of the horoscope, some could be born tensions in relationships with others, at this moment you feel a sense of opposition towards those who have too many uncertainties. Land stars suggest: clarification may be needed.

Pisces horoscope Friday 3 September 2021

The council of the stars, for this day, it is to try to find yours again inner balance, only in this way will you be able to live with more serenity. There moon on this day it is favorable, but in love there might be some moment of tension, do not be alarmed, since ten of September everything will become easier. On the work be very much beware And think well before making any decisions.