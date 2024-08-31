Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 31 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Venus is in the sign, not all the relationships you live are easy but you have the possibility of accepting situations that until some time ago you lived with great suffering and worry. Work chapter: professional issues are awakening, a small victory has recently arrived and the new transit of Venus will associate with that of Jupiter bringing creativity and the desire to get back into the game.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 31, 2024), new encounters have not been as impetuous as you thought… Newly born stories sometimes seem engaging and at other times difficult to manage, this is not the period in which you will swear eternal love if your heart has been alone for a long time. Work? The period brings important changes, projects, programs that until June seemed possible now come true.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, now that Venus is no longer contrary, love could blossom… It will be necessary to avoid recriminations in all relationships that have remained standing despite August having brought physical or psychological distances. As for work, an important project could restart during this period. Get busy.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the month of August that is now coming to an end has been a testing month for feelings, those who have not passed a love test will be shown the door. As for work, this is the right time to try to plan valid events also during the next few weeks.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 31, 2024), a better period than the recent past. Venus begins a beautiful transit. If you have had problems or separations from your partner, you will experience a desire for reconciliation. Work chapter: you are experiencing active days. The current period is the best one to use to stipulate contracts and make agreements.

FISH

Dear Pisces, couple projects are back in favor but the past counts. And how it does. There are those who argued too much in August, some will remember an unclear Ferragosto, now finally there is a different atmosphere. As for work, if you have to make a career choice this is the best time to propose, expect to play arm wrestling.

