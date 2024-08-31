Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 31 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, the last few weeks have brought more knowledge, many things are unlocking. Even for hardened singles. During the next few hours of this August 31st, try to find some diversion to share and live with your love if you already live a relationship that perhaps has been strengthened by a choice made since July. As for work, everyday issues must be managed very wisely.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 31, 2024), do not lose sight of love: it could soon be confirmed as a beautiful passion for several of you. These planets could also give you the strength to close what weighs you down and give ample space to all the new ideas that will come to mind. Work chapter: it would be appropriate to close and determine all the things that have remained pending even if some economic situations always remain open.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, great news for you: you have Venus in your favor! A special mention goes to couples who truly love each other, if one of the two has had problems there will be more understanding and a desire to start again even from scratch. As for work, initiatives can end in your favor but only if you move calmly, after a careful evaluation of the risks and perfect planning of future events.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, your heart is at the mercy of the winds in this period, you do not seem convinced of what you feel, a love is not in question but September will bring other priorities: work, money, a project regarding the house. It is likely that you are looking for certainties. As for work, it is possible to receive positive news. Hold on a little longer.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 31, 2024), you will want to test your love story. If your heart is lonely, you will want to meet new people. The positive effect of Venus returns and can have an impact on the lives of those who are looking for understanding and affection. As for work, you have to defend yourself from an accusation, it won’t take long to make people understand who you are, Jupiter is favorable.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, Venus leaves your sign, during the month of August strong stories have been strengthened, but doubts have also been created in weak ones, this is because the planet is like a lighthouse that illuminates relationships highlighting strengths and weaknesses. Work? You will be called to duty or busy trying to put your professional life in order.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 31, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Gemini: you have Venus in your favor! A special mention goes to couples who truly love each other.

