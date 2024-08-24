Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 24 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday, August 24, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love it is better not to make any missteps and before ending a long relationship it is better to think carefully and then make a decision. At work, a good collaboration will arrive in the next few months, take advantage of it! Roll up your sleeves.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), in love it’s better to take a bit of a break, especially those who have lived everything in a polemical way in recent times. At work, you are strong but it’s better to play all the cards at your disposal well! Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the stars are on your side and in love now is not the time to waste and throw away opportunities. At work, there is a bit of confusion, but it is better not to give in to provocations! Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan. Excellent opportunities for success but be careful of those who try to put a spoke in your wheels.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this day in love will bring with it some doubts. At work, on a bureaucratic level there are problems to deal with, keep calm and don’t get nervous! Don’t get upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), the Moon is on your side and in love, beautiful emotions could arise, all to be experienced. At work, no one will now be able to hurt you!

FISH

Dear Pisces, if you are single, maybe it is because you have been too defensive, but now let go because this period promises well. At work, it is time to throw yourself into new challenges, come on!

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 24, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Sagittarius: with such favorable stars it is a shame not to take advantage of it. You will see that little by little everything will be fixed. You must believe more in yourself if you want to change things. The horoscope does not work miracles. Your talent does.

