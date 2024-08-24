Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 24 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 24th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, you do not lack self-esteem, especially in the first half of the day. At work you have to rely on your own strengths to achieve your goals. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves. Little by little everything will be fine.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), you feel tired, you just want to relax on the couch. Your family takes away a lot of your energy. At work, your colleagues envy you. Don’t take it personally if something doesn’t go according to plan. Roll up your sleeves.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you want to change something in your life, today is an important day. Interesting encounters in love. At work you will have to make a difficult decision. Don’t be upset if something doesn’t go according to plan.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

CANCER

Dear Cancer, you are a little under the weather with feelings, especially this evening. Don’t despair, you will have a lot of energy at work. Beautiful skies for those who want to fall in love, but also seize the opportunity to have special encounters also in view of the weekend. Perhaps you have, so to speak, “dropped your arms” in front of certain situations that would really discourage anyone. Jupiter in the sign puts you back into play: so there is no need to be afraid to throw yourself into new opportunities.

ALL PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 24, 2024), you will spend a romantic evening with your partner. At work, save your strength, you need a break. You need to look for solutions in the work environment, especially if you want to have confirmation. In any case, new programs are favored.

COUPLE AFFINITY FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, you constantly think about your family, but every now and then it is good to think about yourself too to live more lightly. You will have to make important choices at work. Beautiful sky for those who want to fall in love, but also seize the opportunity to have special encounters also in view of the weekend.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 24, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that Cancer: great news, especially in love.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES