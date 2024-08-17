Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 17 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday, August 17, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you will soon have Mars in your sign and this will surely be an element of extra strength for many of you. The time for redemption has come. You are about to take back something that was taken from you. Be careful of situations that started badly in the past with some partners…

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 17, 2024), a little tranquility would be needed, also because for a few months you have had several problems. In some cases you have also had to fight with an ex, or in any case with someone who has tried to undermine your security.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there are times when changes are not sought, but they happen. Accept them and move on. Some people of the sign, even though they have been working in a group for years, have recently had to face some unwanted changes. Mercury is a bit nervous, so there are still many things to clarify… Calm down.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are one of the strongest zodiac signs of the period. Many have received a great prize, or have made a radical life choice. Generally, you love to work and do things you strongly believe in.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 17, 2024), the astral chart still brings doubts in various fields. In love, you do not want to feel like prisoners of emotions and you will distance yourself from all the people who try to manipulate your thoughts. Be cold and precise.

FISH

Dear Pisces, the Moon in good aspect also gives you the opportunity to deal with thorny issues today. Mercury and Mars are contrary, so be prepared to argue. The ideas of others in the family and at work will not be the same as yours.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 17, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Pisces: the Moon in good aspect also gives you the opportunity to deal with thorny issues.

