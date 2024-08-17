Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 17 August 2024 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating the horoscope, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs like I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the predictions of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 17th Augustor 2024for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this week at the end of August started with great determination. A big hand is being given to you by the favorable position of Venus, an element of strength, which gives you hope, especially when it comes to love. Work chapter: a little more caution is needed. There are some pending situations to be clarified.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 17, 2024), there is not much conviction about what you should or should not do. Try to free your mind. For a few days now, you have been a bit on tenterhooks, especially if there are financial issues to resolve.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you should focus on this day at the end of August, especially if there are difficulties within the couple that need to be resolved. In the next few hours the Moon in opposition could cause problems…. Already in the evening you will feel more tired, so try to resolve everything in the first part of today. Courage!

CANCER

Dear Cancer, many of you are experiencing particular emotions and this day will be interesting, also because it begins with a favorable Moon. There have been moments of tension recently and the mood has been a bit unstable.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 17, 2024), during these hours you must try to distinguish sentimental issues from work-related ones. As for love, green light to new passions, especially if you are recovering from a separation. Since June, there are also those who have thought about getting married, living together.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, a busy autumn awaits you, now it would be better to give yourself a relaxing break, a well-deserved rest to recharge as best as possible. An interesting job also brings serenity, but you must also consider your physical limits. The Sun will enter your zodiac sign today and this will fuel the desire to do many things.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, AUGUST 17, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: this week started with great determination. Good love. Caution at work.

