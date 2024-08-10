Paolo Fox Horoscope Today | Saturday 10 August 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his predictions on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tuoi) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the predictions of thePaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday, August 10, 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, at this time of year and in the month of August 2024 you need news in love. We start again on the professional level. Some would like to change their job. Patience will be needed.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 10, 2024), some of you could reconcile with your partner during the day. Moon that brings important intuitions. Follow them, be alert. Invigorating effect on love. Start a new work project. Courage!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, you must not throw yourself into situations that you do not know how they will end. This is not the time to take risks. The Moon is favorable but there will be difficulties to overcome easily and calmly. You must minimize the outings at this time …

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the advice is not to put too much on the fire this August… A person could make you angry in the next few hours. The weekend you are experiencing should bring you advice. Moon that becomes favorable in love, meetings are also favored.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday, August 10, 2024), some of you are looking for true love. Those who love change are favored. The August weekend will be subdued in the sentimental sphere, but do not despair. Caution will be needed in relationships with others.

FISH

Dear Pisces, too much stress in love during this August. Worries about children and home. There is a lot to do at work. Favorable moon in love. Joys and sorrows. Calm and cool blood will come in handy.

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 10, 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign The luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is the one Scorpio: some of you could reconcile with your partner. Moon brings important insights.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO