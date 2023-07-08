Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday July 8, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday July 8, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, you really need to let your mind wander right now. There are just too many issues to deal with at this time in your life. It is true that some good news can arrive, but the fact that you have changed a lot in your life and that you have left behind something you care about is really heavy for many of you. Hold on and try to relax.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 8 July 2023), be careful of your wallet and try to keep your mouth shut this summer weekend. You may have some economic problems but also give birth to some decidedly annoying discussions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, particularly lively days are coming. Over the next few hours of this July 2023 you will have the distinct sensation of living better, of keeping up with the times a little more. The stars allow for a better future, especially for those who have closed an important story in the recent past.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are usually very stable and also very stubborn… When there is a crisis in love, especially if it is not wanted but suffered, you cannot understand why it happened and this risks making you lose your mind. Calm and, cold, try to reach a conclusion.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 8 July 2023), this weekend you will need to deal with others in a more serene way than usual. Especially compared to the recent past… Try to take care of your personal affairs a little more. Not a few have been affected by some sentimental annoyance.

FISH

Dear Pisces, if there have been conflicts (even important ones) in the recent past, a solution must be found without making drama. Come to a point. Sometimes you can’t find an agreement because you are very arrogant or you are dealing with very presumptuous people…

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JULY 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: lively days are coming.

