Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday July 8, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 8 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, for you a day is shaping up that will start in a rather effective, decisive way. Overall, what you are experiencing will be an interesting weekend for those who want to re-launch a challenge and experience new and pleasant sensations.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 8 July 2023), this weekend should be dedicated almost entirely to love. You are a person who needs to have their own space for reflection but who is also ready to give all of herself from a sentimental point of view. Courage. Get busy.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, having the Moon in opposition does not necessarily mean that things always have to go wrong… The advice is not to lose your temper if small discussions should arise, especially with those around you.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during the next few hours of this month of July you will enjoy some more advantages than usual. Especially influential days await you. Having Venus in your sign not only represents growth but can bring something more.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 8 July 2023), the stars of the next few hours are so important that it will be possible to win a love challenge or perhaps rediscover a recently lost feeling. These are ideal days for love, relationships and travel in general. Courage.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, everything that doesn’t work will be highlighted tomorrow, Sunday 9 July 2023. It could be you who lift the lid, raise the fuss once and for all. Do you want to see clearly in some sentimental situations, but not only…

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Leo: it will be possible to win a challenge of love or perhaps rediscover a feeling.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces