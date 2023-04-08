Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, April 8, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday April 8, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, during today – Saturday 8 April 2023 – you have the great desire to open up in love, so do it. At work the influences of the stars are good. There is also a beautiful creativity. You can use it to build something special and achieve great things.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 8 April 2023), try to be more relaxed in love because taking it all out is not worth it. At work, if there is an agreement to be concluded, postpone everything until next week. Enjoy these days of celebration for Easter, then everything will resume as normal.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love it is a very special time. If you are single, an interesting meeting may come but Venus is against it for now so anything is possible. There are changes at work. Be ready and you will see that not everything will go to ruin.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, this is a period of sentimental fluency and there is no news on the horizon for love. Learn to feel better about yourself. At work it would be better to postpone discussions. You will be able to achieve great things in every field. Show everyone what you’re made of.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 8 April 2023), this day is ideal for living feelings to the fullest. From a working point of view there is a small decrease, you are tired and you don’t feel valued. Not everything is going well, but fear not.

FISH

Dear Pisces, a nice surprise comes in love with an encounter that will change your life. Don’t get too agitated at work and if there are obstacles, find a way to overcome them. You will be able to achieve great things in every field.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Pisces: in love you can make a great encounter that will change your life.

