Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, April 8, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 8 April 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, during today – Saturday 8 April – new encounters are favorites and lucky even if some ex could come back to peep into your life. As far as work is concerned, it would be better to clarify which side you are on. If there are discussions and tensions with colleagues, it’s better to be honest and not be slothful.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 8 April 2023), pay attention to relationships born recently because they could be meteors. At work, everything you have cultivated in recent months will work in your favor.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if during today – April 8 – there is a little difficulty in love due to a complicated relationship. However, solutions will come soon. As far as work is concerned, evaluate the new proposals well. Don’t be hasty and you will see that everything works out.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, today – Saturday 8 April 2023 – is a day of great stress: be careful in love but if you have a solid relationship you will have nothing to worry about. Positive changes come at work.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 8 April 2023), in love there is an air of novelty and a restart so you will finally be able to recover from the past months where everything was quite difficult. At work you have a good grit.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, the time has come to look for love so get busy. As far as work is concerned, it is a period of strength. You will know how to achieve great things and understand which side to take. Plus you can achieve great things like you haven’t in a while.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, APRIL 8, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope of Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: a period of strength in love, and also excellent at work. Take advantage of it.

