Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 7 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 7th eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, with Venus opposite, unfortunately there is not much to do, bickering is the order of the day in love. There is nervousness at work but you have to grit your teeth. You will see that little by little everything will get better and you will be able to get a lot of great satisfaction.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 7 October 2023), in love there is a bit of intolerance but the stars give you a hand today. At work, show everyone what you are capable of. Roll up your sleeves and don’t get angry if something doesn’t go as you would like.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, if there is agitation in love, ask your friends for help. At work, chase away negative thoughts and show everyone what you’ve got. Great things cannot be achieved if you are not the first to want it and believe in it.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the moon is favorable and gives a helping hand even to the most tired couples. At work you feel a bit at a standstill but you shouldn’t give up just now.

ALL PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 7 October 2023), in these days you will be able to return to living in love. At work there are many ideas but also tiredness. Unplug a bit.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the day is a little complicated due to a bad moon that makes you have some negative thoughts. At work, however, you are excited and eager to do. You want to get some great satisfaction and understand which way you are going. Not all is lost. Roll up your sleeves. Everything is fine.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Lion: come back to roar and experience strong emotions in love. You will see that everything will be fine.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES