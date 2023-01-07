Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 7, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday January 7, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the Moon in opposition invites you to be cautious. In love there may be conflicts. At work it is appropriate to take stock of the situation and understand which way you are going. There could be big changes in the next few days, be prepared.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 7 January 2023), Venus on your side protects you and blesses you secularly. Big news in love, especially for stories born recently that can turn into something really special. At work you are looking for new adventures and opportunities, but act calmly.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a positive day in which you will have a great desire to do and act. At work, nervousness reigns supreme, but as early as next week many things will fall into place. Love is better, the serenity conquered with your partner allows you to face the difficulties of everyday life.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorn, really positive day and weekend in love. Yet you are quite agitated, as if something is missing or not enough. Do you have doubts about your partner? Talk to each other and clarify. At work, surround yourself with good people who really give their best.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 7 January 2023), a positive day for love. Singles can make interesting encounters. At work you need patience because not everything goes as you would like. It will be a Saturday night to be taken with a grain of salt.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you must understand that people don’t change. An old saying says that those who are born round don’t die square. So if you don’t like someone as they are, better let it go and move on, especially in love. At work, you can review an agreement: there is no shortage of opportunities.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JANUARY 7, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is Capricorn: get ready for an exceptional weekend in love.

