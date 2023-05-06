Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, May 6, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday May 6, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, the time has come to clarify what is wrong with love. At work you need to change several things and pay attention to excessive expenses. In fact, your wallet has been crying lately because you’ve spent beyond your means, take it easy.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 6 May 2023), in love you have to keep calm and not get overwhelmed by mood swings. At work you will have some good intuitions.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, all the new encounters these days are promising. As far as work is concerned, don’t worry because good confirmations are about to arrive. Excellent days for those looking for new occupations.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love you have to be careful of some small tension in the air especially in stories born recently. At work, be content with what you have, at least for now. You are a little tired of the usual routine and would like to be recognized and appreciated more, but at the moment there aren’t many other opportunities.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 6 May 2023), in love you have to be careful because the moon is opposite and could cause some discomfort. It’s a serene time at work. You can carry out your projects with confidence and optimism, but be careful who will try to put a spanner in your works at any cost.

FISH

Dear Pisces, these days are very beautiful for love, so let yourself go. At work you can correct the shot if there have been mistakes recently. You must be able to admit your faults and recognize where you went wrong. In short, don’t be fooled if something doesn’t go according to plan.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 6, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Pisces: in love these are excellent days, let yourself go. At work you have to correct the shot and admit the mistakes made.

