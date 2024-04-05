Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 6 April 2024 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySaturday 6 April 2024, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in the next few hours don't lock yourself away at home but go to the right places: you could meet an important person in the sentimental sphere… As far as work is concerned, there are some great opportunities coming your way. It will be up to you to catch them!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 6 April 2024), in love in the next few hours there could be some too much tension to manage, the stars invite prudence and calm. As far as work is concerned, don't fall into useless provocations. Attention!

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love try to stay calm, don't be impulsive with your partner or with the person you are meeting. As far as work is concerned, tiredness will begin to be felt quite a bit. Hold on. Roll up your sleeves and you will see that many things will be fixed.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you are single, get busy. Meetings are favored in the next few hours! As far as work is concerned, you have more energy, make the most of it to achieve your goals in the shortest time possible. It is not an easy period in the family, but have faith and little by little everything will be fine. You need strong nerves and calm.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 6 April 2024), in love a certain exuberance and emotional impetus will characterize you in the next few hours. As far as work is concerned, you will finally be able to attract people who can help you in your goals.

FISH

Dear Pisces, meetings are favored but… don't be too selective! When it comes to work, make sure your ideas are heard by others. But calm will be needed. Patience is the virtue of the strong. In the end you will get great satisfaction in every field.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2024

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, 6 APRIL 2024, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: get busy in love. The work is good too. If there are tensions and worries, don't get anxious.

