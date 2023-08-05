Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 5 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday 5 August 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, recently there have been some sentimental disappointments that have upset you and not a little. You need not be afraid to come forward again. react! The courage to react and return to being happy and aiming high will be rewarded.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 5 August 2023), during the next few hours of this August there will certainly be no lack of opportunities to return to being happy, and if you have been feeling alone lately, you will be able to recover. Get involved without hesitation or fear.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, your strength and your courage often push you to launch yourself into new challenges to overcome. You have the unique ability to always be able to recover from difficulties and to react. So good. You are on the right track.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you are convinced of a choice, it is difficult for you to then be able to stand on the sidelines without reacting. During the next few hours of this month of August, however, avoid quarrels that could lead to consequences for some time.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 5 August 2023), in this period you are often under pressure and during the weekend you will always risk arguing or having difficulty being with others.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you don’t feel understood by others, so look elsewhere for your serenity. Generally you are very helpful and reliable, but if someone disrespects you and does not understand the importance of some complaints then do not hesitate to move on and look only to your interests.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 5, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: you have the unique ability to always be able to recover from difficulties and to react.

