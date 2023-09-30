Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 30 September 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 30 September 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, over the next few hours of this Saturday 30 September 2023, pay attention to your relationships with others, both in the family and at work. You are truly on a war footing, ready to argue with everyone and accept all provocations. Try to stay calm. Bite your tongue if necessary…

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 30 September 2023), you will finally have two days of recovery after a week that was not exactly positive, not exactly worth remembering… You are experiencing a particular period in which you are also experiencing internal changes .

TWINS

Dear Gemini, you too will have a positive weekend since you no longer have the Moon in opposition. Excellent news from love is coming: make plans with your partner and try to spend more time together.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, during this weekend at the end of September/beginning of October you feel very tired and you won’t be able to finish what you have in mind. Relationships with others improve, so relax a bit. Remove your head from thoughts…

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 30 September 2023), as far as work is concerned over the next few hours you will enjoy a positive day, especially if you are self-employed. In love, try to be as sincere as possible with the person you love.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, yours will be a positive weekend when it comes to love thanks to the fact that the stars are in your favor. If you’re single, go new places and meet new people while. If you are a couple, start making plans with your partner.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, SEPTEMBER 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Virgo: positive weekend regarding love thanks to the fact that the stars are in your favor.

