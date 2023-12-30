Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 30 December 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox's horoscope todaySaturday 30 December 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the end of the year will bring many doubts in love. Couples who are already separated should avoid conflicts and arguments. Something is obviously wrong. You have to understand why. Your confusion will make its way not only into your thoughts, but also into your work: you will need a lot of concentration before you cause any trouble.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 30 December 2023), from a sentimental point of view everything will be easier to put into practice: but have the courage to do it. Dive in! The Moon has returned to smile on you and you will be protagonists of many beautiful situations. You've finally gotten rid of some health problems: now everything is ready to start again.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a new chapter in your life is finally opening. It will concern the family and above all love sphere. You will find a person at your side who will make you an important promise for the future. Evaluate it thoroughly. As far as work is concerned, there are many projects to carry out with confidence, but your desire to do things will manage them all without problems.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, let yourself go… You live once. Organize a beautiful New Year's Eve with the person you love. Always look for love and above all relaxation: you need all of this in this period. As far as work is concerned, there will always be small problems to solve: be strong, don't give up.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 30 December 2023), the month of December will end on a positive note. Now you can actually think about drastic changes. Let yourself be carried away by the positive sensations for 2023 which is now truly upon us. Work? You will understand for yourself when the time is right to give your best.

FISH

Dear Pisces, on the level of love, Venus will help you a lot over the next few hours. With the new year, Saturn will enter your sign: he will serve to put some things left unresolved in your life in place.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, DECEMBER 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: the Moon has smiled at you again and you will be the protagonist of many beautiful situations.

