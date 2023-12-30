Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 30 December 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox's horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox's horoscope today, Saturday 30 dDecember 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, the Moon will turn on your side over the next few hours of this day at the end of December. If your partner needs demonstrations of affection, you will certainly have no problem showing them to him with practical acts. As for work, continue to believe and carry on with your projects.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 30 December 2023), the coming year will be the year to celebrate your love. Over the next few hours everything will turn in your favor. In particular if you want to have a child, get married or start a partnership. This end of the month will be particularly exciting. Work chapter: the time has come to resolve some tensions with your colleagues.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during the next few hours of this December the Moon will not be your friend. But don't lose hope in love, because January promises positive surprises. If you have lived through the experience of marital separation, don't be discouraged: in 2024, affairs of the heart could start again. Work? You have experienced radical changes.

PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancer, the Moon is still a little mischievous. In love there could be a bitter end in 2023, but affairs of the heart could start again from January 2024. Have they left you? Let off steam, let it all out. But don't lose hope of finding the right person by your side. As for work, you have made great improvements.

ALL PAOLO FOX'S HOROSCOPES

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox's horoscope today (Saturday 30 December 2023), your heart beats two thousand for your partner. With the Moon working in your favor, you can truly do anything. The lunar influence will also allow you to resolve those romantic distances, where they exist. When it comes to work, you need security, especially for the future.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, the month of December leaves you with a beautiful memory. You will want to love a person. Open yourself up to love and above all don't underestimate relationships, even if they're just a few days old. As far as work is concerned, you will have to foresee the future and above all carry forward your projects.

TODAY'S LUCKY SIGN, DECEMBER 30, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: your heart beats two thousand for your partner. The Moon works in your favor…

TODAY'S PREDICTIONS FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND PISCES