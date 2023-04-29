Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, April 29, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday April 29, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libras, on this weekend at the end of April you will have to be careful with your wallet because you have had many, many expenses. In particular because you would like to put your ideas into practice and make them come true. Do the math. Have the courage to make your move.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 29 April 2023), during the next few hours of this weekend at the end of April you could wake up a little nervous and subdued. Unfortunately it will be almost normal during this weekend. You better learn to live with this situation at least for the next few hours…

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the weekend (April 29-30, 2023) should be invested in feelings. If you have been engaged with a person for some time now is the time to surprise your partner with some twists. If you are single, you could make special encounters. Courage! Look around.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are rediscovering a good, great energy and a better rationality compared to the recent past where you have perhaps done some damage… This will help you relate in a positive and proactive way to the people around you. Get busy, only in this way will you get positive results.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 29 April 2023), these are days of reflection and perhaps also of great agitation for many of you. You have been a little nervous in recent days, try to find peace of mind to understand what you want from your immediate future.

FISH

Dear Pisces, This is a liberating weekend (April 29-30, 2023) for many of you. Important relationships will eventually solidify and not just where love is concerned. Get busy, the long-awaited results will come soon. But you need to have more faith in yourself.

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Sagittarius: the weekend should be invested in feelings.

