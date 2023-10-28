Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 28 October 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete predictions for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at creating horoscopes, which he displays on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 28 eightbre 2023, for the signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, a weekend awaits you in which you will be able to clarify many things. Be ready to face important people or commitments, even if you have recently held back. As for love, if there was a crisis, it can now be recovered.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 28 October 2023), this will be a weekend of great recovery for you. Use these days to close important work-related agreements. As for feelings, it will be necessary to have a little more courage. Dive in!

TWINS

Dear Gemini, after a good week during the next few hours of this weekend at the end of October you may feel a slight decline. Some of you may wonder if you are making the right choices and may feel tired and nervous. Also postpone travel, which is too tiring. As for work, it increases your power. So good.

CANCER

Dear Cancer, if there are people who interest you, you can hang out with them without any particular worries or fears of any kind. You have the courage to act. Tomorrow, Sunday, will give less than the other days. If you have arguments or problems in the family it is best to address them as soon as possible.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 28 October 2023), the stars are increasingly your friends and you are increasingly active and strong in your actions. This increase, however, will correspond to an increase in intolerance. Now you have the chance to get involved. Courage!

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, you are always very understanding and there are those who take advantage of it a little too much… Now you have a clearer vision of your life. Over the weekend you can catch up on a sentimental level.

TODAY’S LUCKY SIGN, OCTOBER 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according tohoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: the stars are increasingly your friends and you are increasingly active and strong in your actions.

