Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 28, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday January 28, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, the month of February (now upon us) will be important to understand in which direction we are going, both in work and in love. It is a moment in which there are many doubts, perplexities and even tension which will then have to lead to definitive and peremptory decisions.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 28 January 2023), be less critical and touchy otherwise you could ruin both sentimental and friendship relationships. If you have to make any criticism, try to stay until Sunday. Otherwise you risk doing damage.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in this period you have no preconceptions, you almost never fail to achieve your goals. Even though you don’t have knowledge in all fields, you jump without fear. Brave. You will know how to take great satisfaction and demonstrate what stuff you are made of.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, if you truly love your family, don’t neglect it for work, find time to be with your partner and your children, even organizing a trip out of town or at least something different. Some of you are trying to recoup financially after overspending.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 28 January 2023), the most important thing you have to do is find good psychophysical energy because lately they have been a bit heavy. Rest assured, the situation will soon change for the better. Courage.

FISH

Dear Pisces, interesting but also tiring weekend. In short, in line with the working week that has just ended. Turnaround coming, especially for those who broke up or experienced a strong love crisis in the month of January. You must forget about it and go straight on your way, the best is to come.

