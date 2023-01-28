Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday January 28, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday January 28, 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, this is an important weekend for you, characterized by courage and the will to fight. If you are poised between two stories, the time has come to make a definitive decision. Put a point. It is useless to hesitate or pretend nothing has happened, you have to understand which side you want to be on.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 28 January 2023), it will be a weekend in which you will have to try to solve a small personal problem. Don’t worry if you feel particularly tired both physically and mentally. Possible recovery soon. Hold on a little longer.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, interesting weekend but you experience strong doubts especially if you have your own business. You will have to continue to believe in yourself and in your ideas which will give you great satisfaction in the future. Do not give up. You will be able to take away great satisfactions.

CANCER

Dear Cancerians, those who have their own businesses in this period are likely to be fully accountable for their actions in the workplace. Hold on. You will manage to overcome all obstacles. Show everyone what you are capable of.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 28 January 2023), a positive weekend for those born under this sign, which leads you to open up to a person you think is your point of reference. The next few days will be favourable.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, some of you are having physical challenges, you feel stressed and under pressure. Try to relax and if it’s possible take a trip, a trip out of town. Attention to discussions, try to avoid useless ones.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JANUARY 28, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Aries: an important weekend, characterized by courage.

