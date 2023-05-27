Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday May 27, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday May 27, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, the sense of tiredness and unease that you are experiencing in these hours at the end of May is due to your psychophysical state which is not exactly optimal. Rest assured: the situation will soon return to normal. Trust yourself and whoever is helping you.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 27 May 2023), during this weekend that has just started you could be prompted by unexpected events. Try to be ready to react in the right and proportionate way. Don’t go out of your way.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, a defining weekend has begun. You have to be honest and say what you think without any particular beating about the bush, especially when it comes to feelings. Only then will you know if you are investing in the right person. After you!

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are looking for new outlets, new passions to cultivate. Obviously only thanks to your commitment and your desire to do you will find the right path to follow. Trust. You need to trust yourself!

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 27 May 2023), it is no coincidence that you feel a little down in these hours at the end of the month. This is what might be called the classic period of confusion. You must remain calm and try to regain your balance as soon as possible.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, a weekend at the end of May awaits you that will bring a little laziness. Maybe a little too much… This is also because you are coming from a very intense week. The advice is to recover some energy and restart as best you can. Start off great.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, MAY 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: a crucial weekend awaits you for love. Make your move!

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO