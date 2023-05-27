Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday May 27, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 27 May 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in the last few hours of this end of May you have had a physical decline. For what reason? The drop was mostly due to the many commitments you had to deal with in recent weeks. Now try to rest. To recharge the batteries. Only in this way will you be able to find that shape that has distinguished you in recent months. Courage.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 27 May 2023), you are approaching a decidedly positive astrological period but which will only materialize in the next few days. So you still have to be patient. All that remains is to wait patiently and avoid having useless and sterile discussions. You are almost there.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during the weekend that starts today – May 27th – you will experience days expressly dedicated to love. If you’ve been in a relationship for a long time, try to impress your partner; if you are single, you could make important meetings. Courage. The expected results will come soon.

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

CANCER

Dear Cancers, the time has come to seek and regain the peace of mind lost in recent days. You come from a very stressful period due to work and some personal relationships that have cracked, perhaps irreparably. You must try to find serenity again. Only in this way will you be able to establish what will be the next steps to take and start again.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 27 May 2023), too many discussions or controversies could arise in the next few hours. But don’t worry: fortunately everything will be resolved by the end of the weekend. The advice is to remain calm and avoid excessive discussions. Bite your tongue!

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in these hours you are trying to find peace of mind and unload your head from the many problems you have had to face. You are a person who experiences problems too anxiously. All problems: both sentimental and working ones. Try to unplug it.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, MAY 27, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope today’s Paolo Fox is that of Gemini: during the weekend you will experience days to expressly dedicate to love.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR LIBRA, SCORPIO, SAGITTARIUS, CAPRICORN, AQUARIUS AND Pisces