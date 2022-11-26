Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday November 26, 2022 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday November 26, 2022, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

WEIGHT SCALE

Dear Libra, during the next few hours of this Saturday November 26, 2022 you will have to avoid any kind of complication since you will feel tired or nervous. Bite your tongue if necessary. Couples at risk must avoid internal competitions… Why wage war at home?

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 26 November 2022), during the day you will have excellent skies but you will still have to leave anger and tension out of your life and think only of beautiful things. Take advantage of this Saturday to talk about unresolved love affairs. In short, space for feelings.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, yours will be a recovery weekend and Venus will be in your sign for a few more hours. The older ones get confirmations, someone may want to take an important step in couples. Possibility of experiencing particular emotions, even sentimental ones, over the next few hours.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, the time has come to make some clean cuts because you usually carry too much stuff with you. If you have experienced perplexities in love, grit your teeth for a little longer. New relationships protected in these hours with Venus in your sign.

AQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 26 November 2022), dissonant Mars will bring you nervousness and perhaps a little too much tiredness. It’s a period of turmoil, but basically it’s also an incentive to carry on better than before. Lonely hearts could experience a beautiful emotion in the next few hours. Courage!

FISH

Dear Pisces, today – Saturday 26 November – there will be an important moment to mend a tear or move on. If you think you have been abandoned or neglected, you can have your say and decide whether to continue or not.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, NOVEMBER 26, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that of Scorpio: great sky but you’ll still have to leave anger and tension and think about beautiful things.

