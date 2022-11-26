Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday November 26, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – Saturday 26 November 2022 – will be a subdued day. In the last few days at work you have had half satisfaction and you no longer know how to improve things, especially if you work on your own. Use the weekend starting today to reason and find solutions.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 26 November 2022), the day will be very interesting but it will make you very tired. Luckily then there will be Sunday to rest. Push hard: only in this way will you get the desired results. Good news for you: Venus is favorable and will soon also meet the favors of Jupiter and Saturn.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, during this weekend in late November you will have a sky of liberation. Aim for the future because there will be big news from the month of December which is almost upon us. Many will make long-term plans over the next few hours.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, you will be a little short-tempered during the next few days of this November due to the Moon in opposition. You have to make career choices but you are under pressure at this time in your life. Hold on for a while longer.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 26 November 2022), those who wait or are lazy will miss out on an excellent opportunity, while those who have to graduate or change their lives will have to act as soon as possible. Stimulating situation for new encounters. Courage! Take the plunge, what have you got to lose?

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, good news for you: the Moon will accompany you throughout the weekend. Finally you won’t have any worries. Enjoy the longed-for moment.

The sign luckiest among you according to the horoscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: the Moon will accompany you throughout the weekend. Enjoy the moment.

