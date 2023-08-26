Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 26 August 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday August 26, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, this month-end weekend will see you fuel slowly but it will be positive, it will be dedicated to love and, above all, tomorrow (Sunday) will be the best day to impress someone. Even those who intend to start setting up projects for the autumn will be able to do more, as you have many projects in the drawer.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 26 August 2023), you may feel a little tired. Every now and then you go through moments of strong tension and this happens because you are governed by Mars, the planet of aggression. At the same time, however, you are a water sign and, therefore, your tendency is to be lazy.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, yours are promising and pleasant stars. Some will talk about love, while others will make big promises. Those who have a positive engagement, or have been with a person for some time, can think of a big project, a move or a marked change by the end of the year.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, those who have gone through a moment of great psycho-physical discomfort or a sentimental crisis must try to make up for lost ground at all costs. It’s a sky that promises well as far as the sentimental sphere is concerned. Great news as August has been a difficult and busy month.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 26 August 2023), the next two days will be in which someone will say everything they think with the serious risk of generating difficulties both for themselves and for others. Sunday will be a better day, but the advice is not to put too much pressure on your body.

FISH

Dear Pisces, you are having important days, especially those who want to travel physically or mentally. Productive and relaxing days.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, AUGUST 26, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Sagittarius: yours are promising stars.

