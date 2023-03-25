Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, March 25, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

BALANCE

Dear Libra, in love it would be better not to lose heart despite the contrary moon. At work you have a great desire to restart and you could start doing it soon. Maybe it’s time to look around and figure out where you’re going. In short, better not to stand still. Who sleeps does not catch fish.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 25 March 2023), a beautiful complicity with your partner grows in love, so organize something nice to do together. At work, bet everything on solutions and forget excessive competition with others.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in love the weekend promises to be important with the moon in the sign. At work, however, continue to focus on that important project. If you truly believe in something, you give your all to make it happen. Nobody can stop you.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, in love there is something that is troubling you even if you may react strongly to provocations. As far as work is concerned, a decisive moment of confrontation with bosses and colleagues is about to arrive. Carry your ideas forward with enthusiasm. In the end you will see that they will be successful and even your detractors will have to agree with you.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 25 March 2023), in love new emotions arrive, especially for lonely hearts. At work, on the other hand, there’s a bit of nervousness in the air but it’s best not to worry too much about it. You will be able to demonstrate what pasta you are made of.

FISH

Dear Pisces, your capacity for action will be rewarded so come forward with the person you like. At work, Jupiter in your sign brings good news. Enjoy this moment. It doesn’t always happen and you will see that it soon resolves itself. Moments of difficulty happen to everyone, it depends on how everyone is able to get out of it.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Pisces: you will be able to reward those around you and recognize excellent results.

