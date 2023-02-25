Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday February 25, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 25 February 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, be careful in love because there could be problems over the weekend and even a little distance from your partner. At work it would be better to move forward and overcome obstacles. Prove your worth to those who will try to question your qualities.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 25 February 2023), those in a stable relationship could encounter some problems. At work, carry out a project but don’t get too nervous. Keep calm.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, the day is ideal for experiencing the emotions of love to the fullest. At work, try to take care of the details because you often sin of superficiality. Don’t be hasty. You will see that the best is yet to come.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, during the weekend it will take a little patience because it will be heavy days for feelings. At work, start new projects for a future full of success. You will know how to turn problems into excellent solutions, in all fields.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 25 February 2023), there are no difficulties in love today but just a little laziness. As far as work is concerned, there is quite a bit of turmoil but you will be able to face all the new challenges.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in the next few days you will be able to experience beautiful emotions with your partner. At work this is a decisive period but we will have to be careful with legal issues. Trust the advice of those who know more than you and can help you out.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Gemini: get ready to experience strong emotions in love.

