Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday June 24, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday June 24, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, you may soon receive some good news that you may have been waiting for a long time. Even at the last minute eh… Don’t despair. This obviously applies to all areas of your life from professional to personal. After having sown well and taken care of your plants, the fruits are about to arrive.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 24 June 2023), you have set your goal well and most likely you have also given yourself a deadline by which to reach it. While this spurs you on to give your all, it could also get you a little nervous. Try to think with a cool head.

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, in some cases you happen to talk too much or inappropriately… This sometimes creates tensions with the people around you… Then, if there is a story that doesn’t work, the situation could get even more complicated. Use your head well and think before you open your mouth.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, during today, Saturday 24 June 2023, all those who want to live away from a difficult past and who have managed with great difficulty to build a better present and future will be favoured.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 24 June 2023), you don’t have a great desire to forge new relationships with people, to meet new people. The advice to better face this Saturday at the end of June is not to force the hand with people with whom you don’t have a very close relationship.

FISH

Dear Pisces, during today – June 24th – you may be able to get a comparison that you have been waiting for a long time. Don’t miss the train as tomorrow (Sunday 25 June) will be a very conflicting day. Act! Now or never.

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, JUNE 24, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Libra: you may soon receive good news. Even at the last minute.

