Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, December 24, 2022 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday, December 24, 2022, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, today – December 24, 2022 – everything is finally under control in love, and this is already a conquest. Avoid complications, especially in relationships with Capricorn. New proposals could arrive at work, evaluate them calmly: in general, it is a good time to carry on your projects.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 24 December 2022), a subdued day in love awaits you, especially in the morning, but you will recover from the afternoon. You can build something really special at work in view of a 2022 that will see you as the absolute protagonists.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, it’s a slightly subdued day in love, so try not to put too many irons in the fire, otherwise you risk getting burned. There is something wrong at work, on the other hand the Moon in this period is not so bright for your sign.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, for you it will be dedicated to reconciliation in love, after an objectively difficult period. In fact, you have a favorable Moon. Tiredness makes itself felt at work, take advantage of this Christmas break to recharge your batteries.

LION

Dear Leo, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 24 December 2022), it will be a positive day full of emotions for you, thanks to the Moon in your sign. You are giving your best at work, but in the end your commitment and sacrifices will pay off. Soon you will be able to take away great satisfactions.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgo, with the Moon in your sign you can achieve great things. The sky above you is clear, take advantage of it. At work during this holiday season you will be able to obtain great satisfaction and demonstrate your value to everyone. Even if it’s Christmas Eve, you can’t completely switch off.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, DECEMBER 24, 2022, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of the Virgin: what a shining sky above your head! But also enjoy a little relaxation.

