Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday 23 September 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day many Italians go in search of the horoscope predictions of Paolo Fox, considered a true authority in the field of astrology. Fox offers his forecasts on TV (in Rai programs such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecastsPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday 23 September 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, if you are single this is the right day to meet new people. At work there is the sun which gives you a good push and will lead you to solve some problems. Some problems perhaps in relationships with colleagues and collaborators. You will see that it will get better soon, but be more diplomatic.

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 23 September 2023), love is going great especially if your partner is of the sign of Virgo or Capricorn. At work you will be able to show everyone your value.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDANT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, there is a bit of nervousness in love, try to calm down. At work, expect new interesting proposals. You risk saying a few words too many and then regretting it. Not everything goes right but little by little things settle down. You will see that something is in the air, you just need to have a little patience and trust in your abilities.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you are in a phase of general well-being and expect to also meet a special person. There are still some obstacles at work but you will soon be able to resolve them. You will see that everything will be fine. All you need is a little patience and serenity.

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today (Saturday 23 September 2023), be careful because there is a bit of agitation in the air, especially if you are dealing with Virgo and Capricorn. At work you should only do the things you believe in.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, be careful in love because you may have some second thoughts. At work, do one thing at a time, it’s the only way to deal with the large workload. You will see that with a little organization everything will fall into place and you will be able to get great satisfaction in every field.

PAOLO FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign the luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Capricorn: this is a period of great calm and serenity for you. Take advantage of it because it’s not always like this.

TODAY’S PREDICTIONS FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO