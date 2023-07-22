Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday July 22, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday July 22, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

Dear Libras, the weekend brings a little melancholy into your days. Unplug everything to recharge the batteries. Ideas are always many, as are thoughts, but it’s better to take a moment to relax. Luckily the holidays are about to begin.

Dear Scorpio, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 July 2023), there is good news for the sentimental sphere, the moon is no longer against it and passion will skyrocket. At work, come forward and make requests. You can get something special like a raise or a new job.

Dear Sagittarius, the moon is opposite so pay close attention in love because you will be attacked by doubts. At work, collaborations are favored but it is better to take a few days off before returning. You will see that soon everything is fine.

Dear Capricorns, in love there are a few problems but you should discuss them calmly with your partner and, if there is no longer compatibility, put an end to a story. At work there is indecision but soon you will have to make a choice. Figure out which way to go and you won’t be disappointed.

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 July 2023), the moon therefore supports you, an excellent time for love. At work you have to act while the stars are good. You will be able to take away great satisfactions in every field. Excellent earning opportunities too.

Dear Pisces, the day is very beautiful so it’s better not to fall into futile controversies. Stay calm at work and with the right concentration you will be able to do everything. You will see that everything is fixed sooner than expected and you will breathe a sigh of relief. You will see that you will be able to take away great satisfactions.

The sign luckiest among you, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, is that one of Scorpio: good news is coming and many satisfactions in every field.

