Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday July 22, 2023 | Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – New appointment with Paolo Fox’s horoscope today: like every day, many Italians are looking for complete forecasts for their zodiac sign. A gesture, between superstition and superstition, to start the day in the best way. After all, Fox is considered one of the best at making horoscopes, which he exhibits on TV (in Rai programs such as I Fatti Tuo) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) and which are then reported online. But what does Fox predict for today? Below are the forecasts of Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, Saturday 22 July 2023, for signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo and Virgo present online.

ARIES

Dear Aries, in love you should listen more to the needs of your partner and not always think only of yours. At work, don’t get nervous about doing everything in a hurry, it’s better to be calm. Sometimes you risk saying a few words too many and then regret it.

BULL

Dear Taurus, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 July 2023), love is going well and singles could even have some flirting. At work, expect good offers. This is not the time to stop but to strike while the iron is hot. Otherwise, you risk falling into the trap or repenting for past mistakes.

TWINS

Dear Gemini, beautiful day for feelings. New interesting encounters are arriving and whoever is in a couple will have confirmation of the validity of the relationship. At work, express your ideas.

CANCER

Dear Cancers, determination is great and you are no longer afraid to choose for yourself. This is a great achievement. In love you will clarify your heart and at work you will get back into the game.

LION

Dear Leos, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 July 2023), love is proceeding at full speed and you have rediscovered all your will to live. At work, think carefully before accepting a new offer.

VIRGIN

Dear Virgos, in love it is time for reckoning. You have to figure out what you want and how to get it. At work you have many ideas and those who do creative work are favored. You can pursue your ideas and there are excellent opportunities for success and career. It’s up to you to get the most out of it.

THE LUCKY SIGN OF TODAY, JULY 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign luckiest among you according to thehoroscope by Paolo Fox today is that of Leo: love is going well and you can take away great satisfactions.

