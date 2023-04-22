Paolo Fox horoscope today | Saturday, April 22, 2023 | Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

PAOLO FOX HOROSCOPE TODAY – Every day there are many Italians who go in search of Paolo Fox’s horoscope predictions, considered a real authority in the field of astrology. Fox proposes his forecasts on TV (in Rai broadcasts such as I fatti tue) or on the radio (on LatteMiele) which are then reported online. But what do the stars predict? Below are the forecasts ofPaolo Fox’s horoscope todaySaturday April 22, 2023, for the signs of Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius And Fish present online:

BALANCE

Dear Libra, Mercury is still in the opposite position, which has caused and will still cause ups and downs at work for a few hours. In love, Venus is in a good position and will be of great help to you. In short, these days are a roller coaster ride. On the other hand, however, heavy responsibilities and challenges await you. Courage!

SCORPIO

Dear Scorpios, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 April 2023), singles will have a strong desire to get distracted and do something else. Maybe even meet new people. As far as work is concerned, there are many commitments to fulfill. There will be no real peace of mind. Try to keep anxiety at bay.

THE TABLE TO CALCULATE THE ASCENDENT

SAGITTARIUS

Dear Sagittarius, the Sun and the Moon are in conjunction with Jupiter: you are having a good time. As regards love or feelings in general, couples are very serene and singles should take advantage of this period to try to get to know someone better. The support of the stars guarantees the peace of mind necessary to act.

CAPRICORN

Dear Capricorns, you will be favored by Jupiter. In love, you will trust your partner more and if you are single, you may meet someone interesting with whom maybe you can start something nice. As for the work, you will be more precise than ever. Your attention to detail will help you nip unpleasant situations in the bud…

ACQUARIUM

Dear Aquarius, according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope for today (Saturday 22 April 2023), if you are single, you will be full of attractions. New stimuli await you. Interesting opportunities will open up in the office and everyday life will become a little more lively than usual. Courage! Throw yourself into the fray.

COUPLE AFFINITIES FOR ALL ZODIAC SIGNS

FISH

Dear Pisces, Venus could bring you some unexpected problems. In love, finding common ground with your partner will be more difficult than expected. You have responsibilities and there is no point in giving them up right now. Courage!

PAUL FOX’S HOROSCOPE 2023

THE LUCKY SIGN TODAY, APRIL 22, 2023, ACCORDING TO PAOLO FOX

The sign according to Paolo Fox’s horoscope today, the luckiest among you is Capricorn: you will trust your partner more and if you are single, you could meet someone.

TODAY’S FORECAST FOR ARIES, TAURUS, GEMINI, CANCER, LEO AND VIRGO